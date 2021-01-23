Minnesota deaths rise by 15% and not all because of COVID-19

Nearly 94 percent of the state’s coronavirus deaths have been people over the age of 60 and about 64 percent were residents of long-term care.

One of the dead was Constance Young, who died in August at the age of 83 after battling vascular dementia. Young was diagnosed with the coronavirus eight days before she died and was relegated to a COVID-19 ward at her nursing home.

“She was just put in a room and given morphine to wait the days out,” her daughter Bonnie Wenker said.

Wenker says that while her mom had been receiving hospice treatment at Sterling Park, in St. Cloud, for two years, her health was stable. Despite her diagnoses, Young’s death is currently not counted among the state’s coronavirus deaths because it is not listed on her death certificate.

Wenker doesn’t think that is correct. “I don’t think, if Mom hadn’t gotten COVID, she would be gone yet,” she said.

Researchers in the United Kingdom, who accounted for long-term health conditions in their study, estimated that fatal cases of the coronavirus take 13 years of life from the average male victim and 11 years from the average female.