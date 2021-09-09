Minnesota defers OK for permit linked to ND power plant deal

North Dakota officials have hailed the sale as a savior for hundreds of jobs at the power plant near Underwood, the largest in the state, and at an associated coal mine. Coal Creek Station has operated for more than 40 years and employs 260 workers. The mine has about 500 workers. Rainbow Energy has promised to incorporate technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions from the plant, and to also use the line to transmit wind energy.

Instead of deciding on the permit transfer, the Minnesota regulators gave Nexus 30 days to submit a decommissioning plan in case the line is ever shut down permanently. They also want financial assurances that the company can meet its commitments if that happens, and more information on the sources for the power that the line would carry. Commission staff would then set a schedule for submitting replies and public comments.

“I'm not trying to throw a wrench into this agreement but I have a duty,” Tuma said. “I feel that I just need a little bit more information.”

Tuma and other speakers alluded to how construction of the line was the subject of bitter protests by farmers in the 1970s over land use and energy needs. The State Patrol was deployed to restore order. The protests drew a young college professor, Paul Wellstone, and launched him on a career of grassroots activism that carried him into the U.S. Senate.