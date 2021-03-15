Minnesota Democrats laud funding in federal stimulus package

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and several Democratic members of Minnesota's congressional delegation toured a community vaccination site on Monday to highlight several pieces of the federal stimulus package passed last week, which includes billions of dollars to further ramp up vaccination efforts nationwide.

Walz was joined by Minnesota U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Reps. Angie Craig and Betty McCollum and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, at a vaccination site in the Mall of America to highlight several pieces of the “American Rescue Plan” signed into law by President Joe Biden last week. The Minnesota Democrats lauded the $1.9 trillion package that offers grants for restaurants, a child care tax credit for families and funding for schools to reopen, among other measures.

The package reserves nearly $5 billion in aid for Minnesota's state, local and tribal governments, some of which will be aimed at bolstering the state's vaccination apparatus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will receive $7.5 billion to promote, administer and track the vaccine, while expanding access to doses to underserved populations through community vaccination centers and mobile vaccination units.