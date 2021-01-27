Minnesota Democrats, unions announce meatpacking safety bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats teamed up with meatpacking workers on Wednesday to announce legislation that would protect individuals who work at statewide meatpacking and food processing plants amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, authored by Rep. Dan Wolgamott, of St. Cloud, would provide paid leave to meat and poultry processing plant workers so they could recover from an injury, an illness or care for a sick family member. The bill would also create a position within the state labor and industry department to enforce compliance and prosecute employers who violate the rules.

The proposal builds on legislation passed in 2007 that requires the plants to provide adequate safety equipment to employees and information about their rights as workers, which lawmakers said isn't enough amid the pandemic. Wolgamott said at a news conference that the bill is inspired by consistent “heartbreaking and unacceptable” stories from constituents who have worked at these plants since the start of the pandemic in the spring.