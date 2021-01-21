Minnesota Democrats unveil bill to expand voter access

“What we've seen in the other body, at least with the majority, is a continuing tendency to fan the flames of disinformation and some conspiracies,” Greenman said during a news conference Thursday. “I am looking for partners and I am looking for all good-faith efforts ... but I don't think that can stop us from standing up for Minnesota voters.”

Sen. Scott Newman of Hutchinson, the chief author of the Senate bill, said he believes election integrity is “extremely important,” because voters who lose faith in the election process believe their vote doesn't count and stay home from the ballot box. Newman declined to comment on the legislation from House members but pushed back on criticism that the voter ID bill would disenfranchise voters, saying the bill would do the opposite.

“I simply do not accept this notion that anyone is going to be disenfranchised because of this additional tool that would be required to protect the integrity of our voting process,” he said. “If, in fact, there is a problem in the integrity of our voting process, those who lose faith in that process, they're the ones who are disenfranchised.”

———

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0