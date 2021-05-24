 Skip to main content
Minnesota DNR conservation officer dies in 2-vehicle crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says one of its conservation officers died in a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids while on duty Monday morning.

The officer's name is being withheld until the family is notified. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash and have not released details.

“The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer's family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own,” the release said.

