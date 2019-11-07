{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wildlife managers have reached their goal making 26 dumpsters available parts of in southeastern and north-central Minnesota for hunters to safely dispose of deer carcasses.

The bins are an important part of Minnesota's plan for combatting the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Hunters are prohibited from moving whole deer out of disease management zones until their deer test clean. But they can take their deer home if they quarter them first. The Department of Natural Resources then encourages hunters to use the designated dumpsters to dispose of the carcasses.

Officials were forced to scramble after one waste hauler backed out late last month.

Chronic wasting is a fatal brain disease that can persist in the environment for years. It's not known to affect humans.

Minnesota's firearms deer season opens Saturday.

