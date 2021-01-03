Minnesota eatery serves meals in fish houses during pandemic

VERNDALE, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota restaurant owner has turned one of the state's favorite winter shelters into an indoor-outdoor dining experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brian Hagen, who owns the Pirates Den on busy U.S. Highway 10 in Verndale, is serving his meals in fish houses.

As the temperature last week dipped into single digits, patrons could be seen basking in the glow of space heaters in the kind of village usually spotted on wintertime Minnesota lakes, the Star Tribune reported.

“We love it! It just feels so Minnesotan,” said Becky Munston, who made the 30-mile trip from Perham to celebrate the birthdays of her husband, Mike, and their friend Tim Wacker.

Hagen said his phone has been “ringing off the wall” since he posted his plan on Facebook. Also the owner of a fish house manufacturing company, Hagen said the idea came to him when he looked at some unsold fish houses in his inventory.

“People are fed up with the COVID and the shutdown,” he said. “They want to get out, have a cocktail, have a meal prepared for them.”

State health officials on Sunday confirmed 2,714 new COVID-19 cases and 53 new deaths in a report that spanned two days because of the New Year's holiday. The state has seen 420,544 positive tests and 5,430 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

