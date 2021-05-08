Minnesota family cares for daughters with rare fatal disease

He and Fartun met in a refugee camp before they came to the United States. Neither has a family history that includes members who suffered from leukodystrophy; however, both carry the gene in their DNA.

“No one in our family has had this, no aunts or uncles, no cousins. Our families are from the same community, so they would know,” he said.

Ansal had begun to have difficulty walking shortly before she arrived in the U.S. Leukodystrophy has now stolen that ability. Swallowing is extremely difficult, so she requires round-the-clock care.

Ali has cut down on trucking jobs to be available at home to care for his daughters. He said children’s hospitals or medical research facilities are not places for them to be because those places would offer little comfort.

“We comb their hair, change their diapers, clean them. The best treatment for our daughters is our love and to be with us.”

Sisters of Fartun who live in St. Peter share food with the Abdis and take care of some household duties, such as cooking and laundry. The Abdis receive some medical and financial assistance.

A hospice program provides dozens of diapers and checks in on the family weekly, Ali said.