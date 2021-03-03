Minnesota gets its first doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota state and health officials on Wednesday celebrated the arrival of the first shipments of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying it will help speed up the pace of vaccinations and a return to normal in the state.

Gov. Tim Walz visited an M Health Fairview warehouse in Minneapolis that was one of several sites across the state to receive a share of the state's initial 45,200 doses of the new vaccine. Minnesota won't get any more for the next week or two, but the governor expects deliveries of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to rise in the meantime.

“This is a good vaccine. It's 100% effective against death, it's almost that against hospitalizations or severe disease,” Walz said at a news conference after his tour. “I'll tell Minnesotans, when you get the opportunity, roll up your sleeves and take the vaccine.”

The federal government authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Saturday. It has the advantage of working with just one dose instead of two. Data is mixed on the efficiency of all the vaccines being used around the world. Health authorities are advising people to take whatever vaccine they can get first.