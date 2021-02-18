Minnesota gives anxious people tool to connect with vaccine

Minnesotans without internet access can call 833-431-2053 to sign up. Translation services are available at that hotline.

People age 65 and over who sign up for the connector will get automatically placed in the waiting lists for appointments at state-run community vaccination sites, said Tarek Tomes, the state's information technology commissioner. People already on those lists don't need to do anything. Minnesotans will still be able to make appointments directly through their health care providers or other registered vaccinators.

But Malcolm cautioned that vaccine supplies remain “extraordinarily limited.” The state has been getting about 88,000 doses a week, which she acknowledged is less than 1% of the doses needed to vaccinate all Minnesotans, but added that the volume is growing. Severe winter weather elsewhere has delayed some shipments to Minnesota this week.

The connector will ask people to provide their contact information, medical history and employment areas to determine their eligibility based on state guidelines. They'll also be asked optional questions about gender identity, sexual orientation, race, cultural identification and disabilities to help the state evaluate the equity of its vaccine distribution program — something the state has been unable to track so far because of medical privacy rules.