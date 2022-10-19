 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!”

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Minnesota Voting

More than 30 people chanted "Democracy!" outside the Ramsey County Courthouse in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Oct, 19, 2022, and held signs that read, "We Choose Us" — the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts by other groups to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.

 Trisha Ahmed - staff, Report for America

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Outside the beige walls of the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” in near-freezing weather Wednesday and held up signs reading, “We Choose Us" — the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that opposes efforts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota.

Members said groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are “attacking our democracy” by calling for “dangerous changes” that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and flooding a county election office with dozens of data requests that are bogging down staff.

Drop boxes make it easier for seniors and people with disabilities to submit their ballots without standing in line for long periods of time, said Lilly Sasse, campaign director of We Choose Us.

There are safeguards in Minnesota to make sure the drop boxes are secure, and "we should absolutely keep them because they keep our democracy more accessible to more people," Sasse added.

In the weeks leading up to the election, members of We Choose Us plan to testify at county board meetings in hopes of persuading officials to continue with machine counting of paper ballots instead of switching to hand counting. Election officials counter that machine counting is more accurate than hand counting.

MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible told The Associated Press that he hopes counties will do away with drop boxes and instead use the money to encourage more mail-in balloting, which he said would be more accessible to people in the disability community. He added that the public should be able to access detailed records to determine the effectiveness and security of voting machinery.

Dakota County Patriots did not immediately respond to AP’s requests for comment on Wednesday.

“Our office is aware that county boards, which set some rules and procedures for elections administration, have increasingly been contacted by members of the public about policy proposals that seem to be inspired by disinformation about how elections are conducted in Minnesota,” Cassondra Knudson, a spokesperson for Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, said in an email.

“In reality, Minnesota is looked to as a national leader in elections law and policies that equally prioritize accessibility, security, and accuracy,” Knudson said.

Across the country, election workers are facing conspiracy theories and harassment from those doubting the integrity of voting equipment. Drop boxes have been a frequent flash point.

Despite false claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 election was stolen due to manipulated voting machines, there is no evidence to support those claims — no major problems have been reported for voting equipment, and audits confirmed that the equipment worked correctly during the election.

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed. She spoke while attending services at the church along with nearly 500 other worshippers. The Mindekirken congregation was founded in 1922, at the end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota. Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives. Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches in the U.S. were moving to English.

A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. And he expressed incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over violent crime and the Feeding our Future scandal Tuesday night in their only televised debate of the campaign. And Walz said there's a clear difference between them on abortion rights. The debate was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

Clashes in India between Hindu nationalists and minority religious groups, particularly Muslims, have sparked tensions online and in person in the Indian American diaspora. Many say communal disharmony back home has strained relationships between Hindu and Muslim expatriates. It has also caused polarization within the Hindu American community. Some Hindu Americans believe the political ideology espoused by Hindu nationalists goes against the philosophy of Hinduism, which recognizes the divinity and oneness of all. Others interpret the cry against Hindu nationalism and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party as “anti-Hindu” or “anti-India” sentiment. Some Hindus and Muslims in the diaspora are working to foster interfaith dialogue to prevent an escalation in tensions.

