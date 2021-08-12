Minnesota grows a bit older, less white, more metropolitan

It remains to be seen whether the divided Minnesota Legislature can accomplish the task of redistricting, given the high stakes for Republicans — who barely control the Senate — and Democrats, who only narrowly control the House. History suggests that the task will fall to the courts once again.

But Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, expressed optimism for her party and the chances of the Legislature finding a solution on its own.

“I think a new, fair map should be favorable to Democrats because the population growth that we've seen is predominately in the suburbs and the city, and those are areas where Democrats are currently very strong,” Hortman said in an interview. “We've seen a transition in the suburban communities from being very Republican to being very Democratic. And I think that's largely as the Republican Party became the party of Trump, it solidified their loss of the suburbs.”

The speaker said the reason she thinks the Legislature can redraw the maps without help from the courts is that she chose Democratic Rep. Mary Murphy, of Hermantown, to chair the House Redistricting Committee. Hortman credited Murphy with brokering a record $1.9 billion public works bonding bill just a few weeks before the contentious 2020 elections and assembling the bipartisan supermajorities needed to pass it in each chamber.

“If anyone can do it, chair Mary Murphy can,” Hortman said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0