 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd

  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.

The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over abortion, violent crime and a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program. It was their only televised debate of the campaign. It was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester and also carried live by stations in Duluth, Fargo-Moorhead and Mankato, but it was available only by livestream in the Twin Cities. It was their first debate since FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3. They'll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

People are also reading…

Here are some key takeaways:

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER

Both candidates were asked what they would have done differently to respond to the unrest that followed Floyd's death in Minneapolis in 2020, which included looting across Minneapolis and St. Paul and the burning of a Minneapolis police station.

“Sitting on the sidelines and critiquing, that's not what being governor is. It's making the hard decisions at the time,” Walz said. He defended how local, state and federal authorities worked together, and said the lessons learned help prevent violence during former Officer Derek Chauvin's trial for killing Floyd.

"I'm proud of Minnesota's response; I'm proud of Minnesota's first-responders who were out there, from firefighters to police to the National Guard, to citizens that were out there,” he said.

Jensen jumped on Walz for that.

“You heard it here. Gov. Walz just told you ‘I am proud of Minnesota’s response,' referring to the riots in May and June of 2020. Wow," he said, accusing the governor of failing to stand by the police and National Guard. “Burn that into your psyche, Minnesota."

ABORTION

Walz said there's a "clear contrast" between them on abortion rights He noted that Jensen said earlier in the campaign that he would support a ban on abortions, but softened that after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Roe v. Wade decision to include exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the health or life of the mother.

“In my entire career I've trusted women to make their health care decisions. I don't believe anybody who sits in this office should come between them,” Walz said, suggesting that Jensen changes his positions as the winds blow.

Jensen tried to minimize the importance of issue, accusing Walz of “fear-mongering.” He said the only way to undo the state's protections for abortion rights would be by putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot that voters would have to approve. He tried to pivot instead to inflation, crime and education.

CRIME

Jensen said rising crime across Minnesota and at schools is “a product of the lawlessness that swept over our state,” after Floyd's death, and he blamed Walz. "Arguably he is the godfather of the crime epidemic that has swept our country.”

Walz countered that the Republican-controlled Senate in the Minnesota Legislature, where Jensen used to serve, blocked his efforts to increase funding for law enforcement and to fight gun violence.

“We have the opportunity to do smart things, whether it be background checks or making sure we have red flag laws. ... The easy access to firearms is one of the problems,” Walz said.

FEEDING OUR FUTURE

Jensen repeated claims made by Republican legislators on Monday that Walz could have stopped the Feeding our Future scandal before $250 million in taxpayer money was stolen from a state-administered federal program to feed children during the pandemic when they were kept home from school.

Federal authorities have charged 49 people in the case, which centers on a nonprofit group called Feeding our Future, and have thanked the Walz administration for its cooperation with the investigation.

Jensen said the governor has been evasive about what he knew about the fraud, and when he knew it, and accused Walz of a cover-up. He rejected the administration's claims that its hands were tied by a judge's order and instructions from the FBI not to compromise the investigation.

“Gov. Walz and his team could have stopped this anywhere along the line,” Jensen said.

Walz said everybody agrees that “fraud is unacceptable, whether it's in the public sector or the private sector.” But he then turned the discussion to how his administration worked four years ago to fix a badly flawed — but not fraudulent — driver's licensing computer system. It wasn't clear how that was relevant.

The governor went on to say that the federal government relaxed its rules when it sent COVID-19 aid to the states — "as they should have' — and that his administration alerted the FBI when it discovered the fraud.

“Now it's an on ongoing investigation. I guess we'll get more clarity,” Walz said.

“You just heard a smokescreen,” Jensen retorted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed. She spoke while attending services at the church along with nearly 500 other worshippers. The Mindekirken congregation was founded in 1922, at the end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota. Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives. Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches in the U.S. were moving to English.

North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision. The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn't sufficiently consider whether the clinic's suit would succeed.

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect, after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state's highest court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion clinic’s chances of winning a lawsuit in reconsidering whether his decision to temporarily halt enforcement of the ban was correct. Romanick says the original Monday deadline was difficult “given the many duties of any judicial officer throughout the state." To compound matters, he was diagnosed Thursday with COVID-19. The Supreme Court agreed to give Romanick more time to decide the lawsuit arguing that the state’s constitution grants the right to abortion.

Minnesota man pleads guilty to arson he blamed on politics

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson he attempted to portray as a politically-motivated attack. Authorities say Denis Molla, of Brooklyn Center, falsely reported to law enforcement in September 2020 that someone had lit his camper on fire and that three unknown males were near his home when he heard an explosion. The Molla told officials his garage door was vandalized with a spray painted Antifa symbol and words stating "Biden 2020” and “BLM.” He claimed his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it. Police discovered that Molla started his own property on fire and spray painted the graffiti on his own garage. He then submitted insurance claims.

MN regent criticized for asking if campus is 'too diverse'

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

12 migrants arrested, accused of illegal entering US in MN

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says 12 migrants from Ireland and Great Britain were arrested after illegally entering the United States in northern Minnesota. The agency says Border Patrol agents, with the help of local law enforcement, intercepted the human smuggling attempt over the span of two days in late September. An agent with the Border Patrol station in Warroad learned that two vehicles illegally entered the U.S. near Roseau. Four migrants were arrested Sept. 25 at a gas station near Grygla and eight others were taken into custody the next day in Beltrami County.

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora

Clashes in India between Hindu nationalists and minority religious groups, particularly Muslims, have sparked tensions online and in person in the Indian American diaspora. Many say communal disharmony back home has strained relationships between Hindu and Muslim expatriates. It has also caused polarization within the Hindu American community. Some Hindu Americans believe the political ideology espoused by Hindu nationalists goes against the philosophy of Hinduism, which recognizes the divinity and oneness of all. Others interpret the cry against Hindu nationalism and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party as “anti-Hindu” or “anti-India” sentiment. Some Hindus and Muslims in the diaspora are working to foster interfaith dialogue to prevent an escalation in tensions.

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell has sued the Department of Justice and the FBI to demand the return of a cellphone seized from him at a fast food restaurant in Minnesota last week. Agents apparently seized it as part of an investigation into an alleged scheme to breach voting system technology. Lindell alleges in the complaint, filed Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, that the confiscation violated his constitutional rights. Lindell is a prominent promoter of false claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 presidential election. He asked the court to order the return of his phone and to prohibit authorities from using data from it.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK pumpkin farm lets you pick a pumpkin and launch it from a cannon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News