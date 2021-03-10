Minnesota health commissioner receives dose of J&J vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm at a COVID-19 vaccination site on Wednesday as Malcolm received a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on camera in an effort to show trust in the vaccine approved late last month.

Malcolm said appointments for the J&J vaccine offered by clinics across the state have been slower to fill due to early discussions about the vaccine's effectiveness compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. After receiving a call from her doctor to say she was eligible for a dose, Malcolm said she opted to receive the J&J vaccine to demonstrate her confidence in its effectiveness.

“We just want to reinforce the effectiveness at that most critical end of the continuum of severe disease and hospitalization and death,” Malcolm said during a news conference before receiving the shot. “I think that as word gets out that this is a highly effective vaccine where it matters most, hopefully any concerns people have about its effectiveness can be addressed.”

Malcolm said the single-shot J&J vaccine, which takes two weeks for full protection, offers a convenience factor over the other two vaccines that require two doses scheduled weeks apart to take full effect.