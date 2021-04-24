 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota health officials report 1,805 new COVID cases
0 comments
AP

Minnesota health officials report 1,805 new COVID cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 infections in Minnesota continues to rise.

State health officials reported 1,805 newly confirmed cases on Saturday. Eight more people died.

The state has now seen 529,353 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. The state’s death toll stood at 6,685 as of Saturday. Nearly 30,000 people have been hospitalized.

As of Thursday 1.75 million Minnesotans had been fully vaccinated; 2.4 million have received at least one shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News