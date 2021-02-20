Minnesota homeowners, solar groups back solar panel bill

The committee that reviewed Edmonson’s proposal said it did not like the visibility of the panels from the street. Edmonson said the board did not take up his offer to help craft solar policies but promised to release rules early this year.

Meanwhile, Edmonson gathered signatures from more than 120 other homeowners who support HOA members’ ability to install solar. He distributed flyers to nearby neighbors about his plans and one, directly across the street, responded by saying he would like to install solar, too.

In another community south of St. Paul, Nancy Simmet, a retired public school occupational therapist, got the same response when she submitted a proposal last October to install solar on her detached Eagan townhouse. It took one day for her association to turn her down. Part of the problem, she thinks, is that the community’s bylaws have not changed much since it opened in 1999.

An opening arose on the five-member association board not long after it rejected Simmet’s solar project. “Because I was indignant, I ran for the board, and I got in,” she said. The board has not met since Simmet joined, but she plans to make a case for allowing solar for the likely few residents who want it on their roofs.