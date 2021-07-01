Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature worked into the early hours Thursday to try to finish off a $52 billion, two-year budget after working into the early hours the night before to pass a bill that ends Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers, although a top Republican said the special session could continue for days longer to make sure the governor signed all the bills.

“Trust but verify,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said at a news conference, quoting a proverb that President Ronald Reagan was fond of using in his dealings with Soviet leaders.

Walz laughed at the comment and said Gazelka didn't need to worry. He spoke to reporters after personally delivering the signed K-12 education funding bill to Secretary of State Steve Simon to make its enactment official, and signed three other budget bills to avert the lingering threat of a partial state government shutdown after the current budget ran out at the end of the day Wednesday.

The only budget bill still awaiting votes early Thursday was a tax bill that needed approval first in the House, then the Senate. The House debate was late to get going, and bogged down amid a partisan fight over the details of unwinding the governor's emergency powers.