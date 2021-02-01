Minnesota House Democrats launch push to legalize marijuana

But it's unlikely to get very far in the GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, reiterated his opposition Monday. He said there's no reason for Minnesota to rush into it before studying the adverse effects of legalization in other states.

“We are focused on the Minnesota Priorities that balance the budget without raising taxes, safely reopen schools and businesses to recover our economy, and support families," he said in a statement. “I would not consider legalizing recreational marijuana as a Minnesota priority.”

Winkler urged Senate Republicans to understand that legalization is coming eventually, and that they should help to shape the legislation rather than try to stop it. He also introduced a legalization bill last year before the pandemic crowded out most other issues. He has traveled the state to build support for and develop the legislation, holding forums in 15 cities over the last year and a half.

Rep. Rena Moran, of St. Paul, said the bill fits with a Democratic priority to break down systemic racism.