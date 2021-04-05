Minnesota House Democrats unveil package of budget bills

“In Minnesota, you're probably aware that we are one of the highest-taxed states in the whole country, and yet Democrats in the House say ‘we need more, we want more taxes,’” he said in a video response on Facebook. “That's the last thing we need right now.”

The budget bills mark the latest step in budget negotiations as Walz and leaders in the divided Legislature work to craft a budget before the end of the legislative session in mid-May. The bills are expected to move through committees this week before making it to the floor later this month. The next deadline for committee approval of the budget bills is Friday.

———

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.