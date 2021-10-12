 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota HS football coach resigns amid investigation

  • Updated
  • 0

PROCTOR, Minn. (AP) — The football coach at a Minnesota high school has resigned amid a police investigation into player misconduct on his team.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Derek Parendo resigned from his coaching and teaching jobs at Proctor High School on Monday. He had worked for the school district for 21 years.

Officials canceled the football season for all high school grades in September amid the investigation. Police have said little about the investigation because it involves juveniles. Superintendent John Engelking told school board members on Monday night that extra counseling has been offered to students and the investigation is “all consuming.”

Proctor is a city of about 3,000 people just west of Duluth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington grower wins California "Super Bowl" of pumpkin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News