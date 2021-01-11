Minnesota instructor fighting cancer teaches from hospital

It’s a question Klein has every right to ask.

The wife, and mother of 20-year-old twins, first battled ovarian cancer five years ago. Surgery to remove tumors was followed by aggressive chemotherapy.

The timing of Klein’s re-diagnosis was particularly cruel. She learned the cancer had returned on the fifth anniversary of her last chemo treatment.

Normally upbeat, Klein struggles to contain her emotions as she recalls the day. “I just had a really bad feeling that something might be up,” she says. “Now that it’s returned, it’s not curable. It’s terminal.”

Klein contacted her principal at Falcon Heights Elementary, the school she attended as a girl and at which she has taught the past 32 years.

She would need more chemo, this time not with an expectation of stopping the cancer, but, instead, slowing it down.

Klein’s principal, Beth Behnke, says most teachers in Klein’s shoes would have requested a medical leave.

“But Kelly came to me and said, ‘Please don’t make me,’ Behnke recalls. “I said, ‘Absolutely not, let’s figure it out together,’”