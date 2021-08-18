Minnesota issues plan to treat water marred by 3M chemicals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota pollution control and natural resources officials on Wednesday released a $700 million plan to improve the drinking water for 14 Twin Cities communities whose groundwater was contaminated due to decades-long chemical disposal by 3M Co.

The long-term plan — which is expected to help 174,000 residents — aims to build or improve six water treatment plants and treat 33 municipal wells while connecting nearly 300 homes to municipal water systems and providing home filtration systems to residents with private wells to remove a persistent family of chemicals known as PFAS.

“This plan protects drinking water now, and into the future," said Kirk Koudelka, assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “The result is a plan that is comprehensive, safe and sustainable, resilient, and flexible to address the growing communities’ needs and an ever-changing PFAS world.”

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — chemicals developed by Maplewood-based 3M designed to make products resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease and water — made their way into the groundwater in the Twin Cities’ eastern metropolitan area following decades of dumping into the area's landfills by the company.

The state of Minnesota settled with 3M in 2018 for $850 million for damages to the state's natural resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0