Minnesota lawmakers convene special session to finish budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers returned to unfinished business at the Capitol on Monday as they convened for a special session to finalize a two-year budget and avert a potential government shutdown at the end of the month.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said during a news conference that four of the 13 unresolved budget bills were “completely ready to go," including higher education, commerce and energy, and agriculture. Hortman said the public safety budget bill — which she called her number one priority — will likely be “the last bill to wrap” as lawmakers debate which police accountability provisions to include in the final package.

“This work is very hard and it's ongoing and I think both Republicans and Democrats are committed to it,” she said. “The work will be better done the less that it is politicized.”

Hortman said she believes it'll take lawmakers between seven and 10 days to complete the two-year, $52 billion budget, matching Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka's estimate.

Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, said negotiators working on the public safety budget have agreed on at least five police accountability measures, and that he's “95% confident” that they can ultimately reach an overall agreement without the top leaders intervening.