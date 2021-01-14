Minnesota lawmakers introduce anti-copper mining legislation

The Trump administration has taken several actions in an attempt to fast-track mining projects across the country, including an order signed by the president a month before the November election declaring a national emergency in the industry in an effort to boost domestic mineral production.

The incoming Biden administration and Democratic control of the U.S. Senate is likely to be more sympathetic to the environmental groups. The Minnesota Legislature remains divided.

A bipartisan group of seven state lawmakers representing communities in northeastern Minnesota's Iron Range came out against the “Prove it First” bill, with a statement Wednesday calling it a “thinly veiled effort to thwart the startup of new mining operations in Minnesota’s mineral rich mining region.”

“Minnesota’s lengthy, painstakingly thorough environmental review and permitting process imposes the latest safety and environmental protection standards in existence on any proposed mining that comes forward," the statement said. “Nothing is broken here, special legislation is neither needed nor warranted in this area.”

