Minnesota lawmakers introduce board to regulate drug prices

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic lawmakers want to create an independent board to regulate excessive prescription drug prices following a bipartisan effort last year to make insulin more affordable.

The legislation, authored by Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison, of Deephaven, would establish an independent Prescription Drug Affordability Board and an advisory council that would review the costs of new brand name prescription drugs. The board — seven members appointed by the governor and lawmakers — would set upper payment limits for the prices of drugs it determines are unaffordable to ensure purchasers and government programs can afford to provide the drug to those who need it.

“One in five Minnesotans had to forego prescription medicine in the past year due to cost, and that was in the midst of a global pandemic when people were already suffering economically,” Morrison said during a news conference ahead of the bill's first hearing Tuesday before a House committee. “Drugs don't work when people can't afford them.”