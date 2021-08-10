Minnesota logs 5,600 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

The Minnesota House on Tuesday reimposed a mask mandate on members and staff for the parts of the Capitol complex that it controls. Minneapolis and St. Paul reimposed mask mandates on city workers last week.

Health department officials say COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and only a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get the disease if they are exposed to the coronavirus. They say that's normal with any vaccine.

The state's total number of breakthrough cases represented only about 0.2% of the population of fully vaccinated Minnesotans, while the number of deaths was just 0.002% of the fully vaccinated population, the department's announcement said.

More than 3 million Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series, or about two-thirds of the population 16 and older, department figures show. The state has recorded over 620,000 cases and 7,700 deaths.