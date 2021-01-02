Minnesota looking to make K-12 social studies more inclusive

“This overwhelming dominance of Euro-America perspectives is not only damaging to our children’s identity but also leads many students of color to disengage as they don’t see themselves reflected,” she said.

The state’s academic standards, which establish what students are expected to know and be able to do in a given subject, are updated every 10 years. It’s still up to each school district to decide which curricula they’ll use to teach those standards.

During the last update, Paulson said, the state de-emphasized dates and names in favor of standards that require students to participate in their learning.

“If we can Google something, is it really a standard? We want students to be critical thinkers and be able to engage in the content,” he said.

The revision cycle before that, in 2003, saw a high-profile battle between the state’s conservative education commissioner and an ad hoc committee of academics. The Legislature ultimately merged competing standards into one.

Lawmakers no longer play a hands-on role with the standards.