Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tests positive for COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19, she announced Saturday.

Flanagan received the positive test after caring for her 8-year-old daughter Siobhan, who tested positive on Oct. 22, she wrote on Twitter.

The Star Tribune reports lieutenant governor received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last spring.

Flanagan said she and her husband, Tom, had been staying home for the past week to care for their daughter and avoid exposing others to the virus.

Her daughter had just started feeling better when Flanagan started experiencing cold-like symptoms, she said. A rapid test came back positive on Friday, and a PCR test, considered the most accurate way to detect COVID, confirmed that she had the virus.

Flanagan’s brother Ron, who was in his 50s and battling cancer, died of COVID in 2020.

State breakthrough data last week showed a total of 51,586 COVID infections in nearly 3.2 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans, or about 1.4% of that population.

The state also reported that 331 fully vaccinated Minnesotans had died of COVID, or 0.008% of all those who were vaccinated. COVID hospitalizations and deaths remain much more common in the unvaccinated population in Minnesota.

