 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota man accused of falsely selling crops as organic

A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota farmer is accused of making $46 million by passing off chemically-treated corn and soybeans as organically grown.

James Clayton Wolf has been charged in federal court with felony wire fraud. Prosecutors say Wolf falsely labeled crops grown on his rural Cottonwood County farm as organic and that he defrauded grain buyers and undermined the nation’s organic labeling system.

Organic farming uses non-GMO seeds and crops are grown without chemicals or fertilizers and generate higher prices at market than non-organic crops.

Organic crop certification is controlled by the federal National Organic Program, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grand jury’s indictment says Wolf’s organic farming certification was revoked in 2020. However, according to the document, Wolf continued selling non-GMO grain falsely labeled as organic through an “associate,” the Star Tribune reported.

People are also reading…

Wolf's attorney is Paul Engh.

“Mr. Wolf is a 65-year-old career farmer, who has never been in trouble,” said Engh. “He’s led a good life and now seeks his vindication.”

Wolf is scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge on July 22.

Wire fraud is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to federal sentencing guidelines. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger’s office said the indictment is the result of collaboration between the FBI and the inspector general’s office for USDA.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital. Minnesota fireworks fatalities are rare, although an Apple Valley man died in 2021 after he was hit by a firework. Before then, the last fireworks-related fatality in the state was in 2015.

River, park searched for missing 6-year-old Northfield girl

Authorities are searching a portion of the Mississippi River and a surrounding park in Stearns County for a missing 6-year-old girl whose mother was found dead of an apparent suicide. Officials believe Lisa Wade may have been involved in the disappearance of her daughter, Elle Ragin, before the Northfield woman was found dead Saturday. Investigators said they have followed up on hundreds of leads and have used boats, dive teams and underwater search drones in their search near Rice. The girl’s cellphone was found on land at Mississippi River Park and Wade’s purse and cellphone were found in the river.

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

A judge has declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan on Monday also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions, and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. Gilligan issued the ruling in a lawsuit from abortion rights groups that argued the restrictions were unconstitutional under a landmark 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling. Opponents of abortion rights are calling on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison to appeal.

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began. The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake. One child's body was found in the lake Friday night, another shortly after midnight, and the bodies of the third child and the mother were found late Saturday morning. All of the children were under age 5.

EXPLAINER: What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

EXPLAINER: What's next for 3 other ex-cops in Floyd's death

Now that former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to federal prison, attention turns to the fates of three fellow ex-cops. They're still working their way through a complicated web of state and federal court proceedings arising from the killing of George Floyd. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane still await sentencing for their convictions on federal civil rights charges. Lane also awaits sentencing in state court in September after pleading guilty to a reduced charge there. But Thao and Kueng are scheduled to go on trial in October on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.” U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, when he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than 9 minutes as he lay dying. Even so, Magnuson’s sentence was at the low end of the 20 to 25 years called for in a plea agreement in which he will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

Anoka man arrested for death of infant daughter 13 years ago

An Anoka man has been arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter 13 years ago in Coon Rapids. Authorities say the 37-year-old man told authorities earlier this month he was responsible for her death. He has been booked into the Anoka County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. The 3-month-old girl died in January 2009, after paramedics responded to a report that she was not breathing. Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was taken to the hospital and declared dead. The man has not been formally charged.

High number of applicants could shrink Minnesota's hero pay

More than 900,000 Minnesota residents have applied for bonus pay the state is doling out to people who came to work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz says that while not everyone will meet eligibility requirements for hero pay, he anticipates the final pool could be larger than the estimated total of 667,000 people. That figure would provide about $750 for each applicant. The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021. There's two weeks left to apply for the money.

Watch Now: Related Video

UN calls for change after report warns of vital species driven towards extinction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News