Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator

A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million has been approved by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to Thursday to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost. The plant would help replace electricity that will be lost when Xcel shuts down its three big Sherco coal-fired power plants in Becker between the end of 2023 and 2030. The Star Tribune reports that Xcel is touting Sherco Solar as the largest solar plant in the Upper Midwest and one of the largest in the country.