Minnesota marijuana bill continues push through House

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would allow recreational marijuana use for adults and automatically expunge minor convictions related to cannabis, inching the state closer toward legalization.

The legislation, authored by Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, would legalize marijuana use for adults 21 and older and expunge cannabis-related misdemeanor convictions. The proposal would also establish regulations for the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis products, including a nine-member board to oversee the new industry.

The bill passed the House agriculture committee Wednesday on a 8-5 party-line vote and heads to its next stop in the House environment and natural resources committee.

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have legalized varying forms of recreational marijuana use for adults, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota, though its restrictions are some of the toughest in the country.