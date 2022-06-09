Minnesota meteorologist takes home $75K on "Jeopardy!"

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600.
He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.’ ” Ahasic said the Boston Tea Party, which was the correct response.
His fourth episode is set to air Thursday afternoon.
The 32-year-old Ahasic works in the National Weather Service's Chanhassen office. He's been a “Jeopardy!” fan since he was a teenager and finally got on the show after applying annually for 15 years.
