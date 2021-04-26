Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

Minnesota narrowly avoided losing one of its eight seats in Congress even though its population growth didn't keep up with that of some other states, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Minnesota's growth rate of 7.4% was slightly better than the nationwide rate of 7.1%, helping the state keep all eight of the U.S. House seats that it has had since the 1960s.

Minnesota may have been aided by a stronger-than-usual response to the Census Bureau’s survey. Three-fourths of Minnesota residents voluntarily responded during the initial phase of the census — top among states and well ahead of the national average of a two-thirds response rate.

“We’re good, civic-minded people who like to respond to questionnaires, like from the census,” said Peter Wattson, a former state government attorney and redistricting expert who has preemptively sued the state over its congressional and state legislative districts

Census Bureau staff said Minnesota received the last congressional seat allotted, just edging out New York. Minnesota also received the last House seat in 2010, in that case just edging out North Carolina.

The announcement came as a relief to Minnesota Democratic and Republican leaders.