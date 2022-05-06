 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota National Guard helps with flooding in North Dakota

A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter and crew moved two 5-ton pumps in place to help lower floodwaters threatening an earthen dam in northeastern North Dakota

WALHALLA, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota Army National Guard helicopter and crew moved two 5-ton pumps in place Friday to help lower floodwaters threatening an earthen dam in northeastern North Dakota.

The move came two days after a North Dakota Guard helicopter helped stabilize the Bourbanis Dam with more than 200 sandbags weighing 1 ton each. The dam is located on the Tongue River, a tributary of the Pembina River.

The Minnesota Guard used a CH-47 Chinook helicopter that has the ability to lift loads greater than 10,000 pounds, the Star Tribune reported. North Dakota Guard members transported and lowered the sandbags with UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

National Weather Service flood warnings for the northeastern corner of the state as well as along the North Dakota-Minnesota border were expected to remain in effect until late Friday.

The 61-foot Bourganis Dam was built in 1957 with a design life of 50 years, according to information in a watershed rehabilitation plan for three dams slated for upgrades along the Tongue River.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said in a social media post that he was grateful to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for approving the request to help North Dakota residents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

