Minnesota offers giveaways for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Walz said the state’s vaccination efforts helped blunt the surge in case growth while minimizing hospitalizations and deaths due to the virus.

Vaccinations in Minnesota continue to climb, but at a much slower pace than in the early months of the state’s vaccine campaign. More than 2.5 million Minnesota residents 16 and older have been fully inoculated.

The goal is for 70% of Minnesota residents age 16 and older to have received at least one dose by July 1, a target President Joe Biden has set for the country. The state sits at 64% — nearly 2.9 million residents — with at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, just shy of Biden's goal but higher than the national average of nearly 50% with one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan on Wednesday criticized Walz for offering the incentives to get vaccinated while continuing to offer unemployment benefits, which she called “excessive” and an incentive to not return to the workforce.

Other states are using lotteries as an incentive to get more people vaccinated, including Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, New York state and Oregon.