Minnesota officials clash on security plan for Chauvin trial

“We are not going to bail out (the) Minneapolis city council after they have made cuts to the public safety budget,” he said. “Actions to defund the police have consequences.”

House Republicans echoed Gazelka's statement at a news conference of their own, saying the proposed fund does not address what they see as the increasing demonization of law enforcement.

The governor was criticized by Republicans last summer for not sending in the National Guard sooner to quell unrest that turned violent in Minneapolis and St. Paul after Floyd's death sparked worldwide protests.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said the state is coordinating with the FBI and the federal Joint Terrorism Task Force, in addition to more than 200 chief law enforcement officers across the state, to prepare for next month's trial. Harrington said the proposed fund would help reimburse law enforcement agencies from other parts of Minnesota, which he said are willing to send personnel but concerned about the extra costs.

The House public safety committee approved the proposal Tuesday, with an additional provision requiring law enforcement agencies to follow a model policy created by the state's police licensing board for responding to protests. While Walz said he hopes the proposal can get approved by Monday to give agencies time to prepare, the bill does not yet have a companion in the GOP-controlled Senate.

