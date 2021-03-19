Minnesota officials link variant to recent rise in cases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials suspect that a coronavirus variant is driving a recent increase in the state's case rate.

Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said during a media briefing Friday that more than 300 cases of the B117 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have been found in Minnesota. Cases have been detected in various parts of the state, including in Carver County near the Twin Cities, Mankato and St. Louis County, in the northern part of the state.

Health officials called virus variants a “significant cause for concern," and expect the B117 mutation to eventually become the dominant strain in the state and country. As Minnesota continues with its vaccination efforts, officials warned against ceasing mitigation efforts like masking and social distancing to avoid further transmission of the more contagious variant.

“I can't emphasize this point enough,” Ehresmann said. “We are in a race between the variants and the vaccine, and the decisions we all make in the next few weeks will have a lot to say about this race.”