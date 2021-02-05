Minnesota Orchestra posts operating loss of $11.7 million

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Orchestra has posted another record-breaking deficit as the coronavirus pandemic continues its disruption.

The orchestra is reporting an operating loss of $11.7 million, the largest in its history and topping last year's $8.8 million deficit.

The orchestra canceled 52 concerts and 19 rental events.

“We had to cancel about a third of our concerts in fiscal 2020, along with our annual fundraising event, the Symphony Ball,” President and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said. “Those two things combined had a very significant impact.”

Some of Minnesota’s other major arts institutions have also reported losses, the Star Tribune reported. The Guthrie Theater had a record $2.7 million operating deficit for the fiscal year ending in August. The Minneapolis Institute of Art posted its first loss in 27 years.

The Minnesota Orchestra, with its 86 full-time musicians, has avoided layoffs, although about 200 part-timers have been on hiatus since in-person concerts were canceled.

The orchestra used $4.5 million in funding from the federal Paycheck Protection Program to keep paying people, Miller Burns said. When that money ran out, musicians and staff members took pay cuts.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.