Minnesota plan hopes to slow rapid pulse of water, erosion

“If we get an inch of rain, it’ll go up a foot overnight, that fast,” Becky Waskosky said. “So when you think about getting 5 or 6 inches of rain, how much that river goes up — 6 feet. It’s jaw-dropping.”

Most of Minnesota is in a dry period now, but wet years happen, too. “Flashy” flows, as scientists call them, are an increasing problem in the Minnesota River valley and elsewhere in the state. Scientists attribute them to more intense rain events and the loss of wetlands that act as natural sponges.

The Le Sueur winds more than 100 miles through south-central Minnesota before it joins the Blue Earth River, which flows into the muddy Minnesota.

Most of the Le Sueur’s watershed is farmland, drained with a system of tiling and ditches. As a result, water is moved off the land and downstream more quickly.

“We really just need to slow that rapid pulse of water that reaches the streams and is so erosive,” said Carrie Jennings, research and policy director for the St. Paul-based nonprofit Freshwater. “Often, that’s followed by a really low-flow period too. So we end up with these streams that are very flashy — very high highs, very low lows.”