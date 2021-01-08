Minnesota police kill knife-wielding suspect after chase

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — Officers in a Minneapolis suburb shot and killed a man Friday after he refused their commands to drop a knife and rushed at them following a brief chase, police said.

The shooting in Robbinsdale happened shortly before 11 a.m., police said in a statement. The man, who was white, was driving a truck owned by someone wanted on a felony warrant. Police didn't release the man's name, say if he was the truck's owner or explain the nature of the charge or charges laid out in the warrant.

After a short pursuit that ended when officers blocked the truck, the man got out holding a knife and refused officers' commands to drop it, according to police. Officers tried to use a stun gun on the man, but it didn't stop him.

“The suspect continued to charge officers with the knife in an aggressive manner,” police said. “Our officers, believing they were in imminent danger, discharged their firearms towards the suspect and then immediately attempted lifesaving measures. The suspect succumbed to his wounds on scene.”

Police said a knife was found next to the man.

A photo taken by the Star Tribune in the hours after the shooting showed investigators at the scene and what appeared to be a body in the street covered by a white sheet or tarp.