Minnesota prosecutor charged with sexually assaulting child

FOLEY, Minn. (AP) — The top prosecutor in a Minnesota county is facing three felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 16.

Benton County Attorney Philip Miller, of Rice, was charged last week with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 16 and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, court documents show.

The statement of probable cause says police learned of the allegations in January, the St. Cloud Times reported. Miller denied touching the victim in a sexual manner, the statement said.

Miller's attorney was not immediately available for comment, the newspaper said.

Miller's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

