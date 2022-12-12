 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing

A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife

  • 0

OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor said Monday that sheriff's deputies were “completely justified” when they fatally shot a man in Otsego who they said had threatened them with a knife.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said the deputies will not face criminal charges in the August shooting of Jordyn Hansen, 21, the Star Tribune reported.

According to Lutes' memo, Hansen, 21, had been living with his aunt and uncle, who said he had a history of mental health issues. Early on Aug. 7, his aunt called police after Hansen's sister said he was going to Faribault to kill people. His aunt also asked for an ambulance.

People are also reading…

Hansen tried jumping out of an upstairs bedroom window before authorities arrived, but his uncle stopped him. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran into the garage. Shortly after that, his uncle heard gunfire.

Lutes said the use of deadly force by Deputy Leland Wilkinson and Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins was justified, saying Hansen disobeyed every order and “intentionally initiated deadly force confrontations” by charging at them while brandishing a knife in a threatening manner. He added that use of a stun gun to subdue Hansen “had no effect."

The day after the shooting, Hansen’s aunt Sara Wroblewski sent the Star Tribune a written account of what happened, saying law enforcement missed opportunities to detain Hansen. Wroblewski did not immediately respond to the Star Tribune's request for comment on Lutes' announcement.

Other county attorneys in the Twin Cities area have sent cases involving the fatal use of force by police to the Attorney General’s Office or their counterparts to avoid a conflict of interest.

Lutes said he kept the case because he he felt it was his responsibility to make the determination, and because a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent had indicated it was straightforward.

Court records in Rice County confirmed Hansen's history of mental health challenges, including suicide attempts, hearing voices and heavy alcohol and drug use. Courts had ordered him twice to be civilly committed for treatment of social anxiety disorder and depression. One of those orders was still active when he was killed.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants. The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide.

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.

St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the Monday shooting. His family and community members have been calling on police to make video of the incident public. Johnson’s stepfather says the newly released video clips do not meet the family’s desire for transparency. But Sgt. Cody Blanshan’s attorney says the video shows his client's use of deadly force was justified. Blanshan remains on administrative leave.

State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene

State: Gun, casings found at St. Paul police shooting scene

Minnesota investigators say that video appears to show an exchange of gunfire between a St. Paul police officer and a man who was killed during an apparent carjacking attempt. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson of St. Paul was fatally shot by a St. Paul officer Monday evening after police responded to a domestic assault call and a report of a man with a gun. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Johnson as Sgt. Cody Blanshan, who has a decade of law enforcement experience. Johnson’s family members and members of the community are calling for the quick release of video evidence in the case.

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony (copy)

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony (copy)

The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis says it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was severely injured when a man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall threw him from a third-floor balcony. Additional details of the settlement announced Monday were not released. The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 when Emmanuel Aranda threw him nearly 40 feet to the ground. Aranda had been banned from the mall twice in previous years. He pleaded guilty in the attack. The family had sued the mall saying it should have prevented Aranda from “prowling” there without being closely followed.

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

Police fatally shoot man who allegedly had gun in St. Paul

Police in Minnesota say an officer fatally shot a man who they say displayed a handgun as they were trying to arrest him. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday that officers were responding to a domestic assault Monday evening and were told by the caller that the man had a gun. He fled before officers arrived. Police say they found the man, who had a gun in his hand and appeared to be attempting a carjacking. Police say an officer fired multiple shots. The man was hit in the torso and leg and was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police spokesman Mike Ernster says the officers' body cameras were recording during the shooting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News