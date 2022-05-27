 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minnesota Public Radio drops investigative program

Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio has shut down its long-running investigative program “APM Reports.”

The Star Tribune reported Friday that executives informed employees of the decision on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear how many members of the 18-member program might be reassigned and how many could be dismissed. CEO and President Jean Taylor said in a letter to employees that the decision had just been finalized and she understands it may be frustrating “to not have complete understanding.”

The St. Paul-based “APM Reports” ran for nearly seven years. It specialized in long-form investigative journalism. Its podcast, “In the Dark,” won Peabody awards for its coverage of the kidnapping and murder of 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling and Curtis Flowers, who was tried six times for the same crime.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

