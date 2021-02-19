Minnesota public school enrollment drops 2% amid pandemic

Minnesota's public schools shut down as the pandemic took hold last March and switched to distance learning. While that has worked for some families, officials concede the switch has been particularly hard on students of color, special needs kids and families without adequate home internet service. Elementary schools began returning to in-person learning last month, and Walz announced plans Wednesday to let middle and high school students return to their schools for at least some in-person learning by March 8.

Earlier Friday, Walz, a Democrat, announced that more than 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given to Minnesota residents.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the state's health care providers had administered 1,016,210 vaccine doses as of Wednesday. That total encompassed the 728,081 Minnesotans who had received at least one dose and the 286,543 who had completed the two-dose series.

“Every time a Minnesotan gets their shot, they are protecting themselves and moving our entire state closer to ending this pandemic," Walz said in a statement. "We still need more vaccine from the federal government and we have a long road ahead, but we can truly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”