Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity

A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent insurance claims for a staged arson he attempted to portray as a politically-motivated attack. Authorities say Denis Molla, of Brooklyn Center, falsely reported to law enforcement in September 2020 that someone had lit his camper on fire and that three unknown males were near his home when he heard an explosion. The Molla told officials his garage door was vandalized with a spray painted Antifa symbol and words stating "Biden 2020” and “BLM.” He claimed his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it. Police discovered that Molla started his own property on fire and spray painted the graffiti on his own garage. He then submitted insurance claims.