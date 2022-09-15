 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota regulators approve huge solar project in Becker

A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million has been approved by Minnesota utility regulators

  • 0

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators.

The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.

The plant would help replace electricity that will be lost when Xcel shuts down its three big Sherco coal-fired power plants in Becker between the end of 2023 and 2030.

Xcel says Sherco Solar would be the largest solar plant in the Upper Midwest and one of the largest in the country, the Star Tribune reported.

The solar plant would cover 3,497 acres in the Becker area and would crank out 460 megawatts of electricity when the sun is shining. Currently, the largest single solar farm in Minnesota is Xcel’s 100-megawatt facility in Chisago County.

People are also reading…

Organizers said the project could create up to 900 union construction jobs. Matt Harris, Xcel’s lead assistant counsel, told the commission that the company will begin placing orders for the panels on Friday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex

R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls for sex

A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown. It's another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Prosecutors won convictions on six of the 13 counts against him, with many of the convictions carrying long mandatory sentences. But the government lost the marquee count —  that Kelly and his then-business manager successfully rigged his state child pornography trial in 2008. Both of Kelly's co-defendants, including longtime business manager Derrel McDavid, were acquitted of all charges.

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

Defense rests at R. Kelly trial on trial-fixing charges

The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants has rested at the R&B singer’s trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex. They concluded their case Friday after the main defense witness, Kelly co-defendant and his former business manager Derrell McDavid ended his three days of testimony. Kelly and McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly’s 2008 state trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges. A third co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, is accused of receiving child pornography. Closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations are scheduled for next week.

R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender

R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender

R&B superstar R. Kelly’s musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. Now the singer has been found guilty in his hometown of Chicago on child pornography charges, but acquitted of a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge accusing him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008. The verdict comes after he was sentenced in New York in June to three decades behind bars on sex trafficking charges. While Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has vehemently denied the allegations, his accusers testified that he subjected them to his perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in large sextortion case

A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for running an online pornography scheme that victimized more than 1,000 girls across the United States. Authorities say 31-year-old Yue Vang created fake female profiles online to entice girls to create sexually explicit video images and send them to him. Vang knew they were all under 16 because their ages were posted in profiles or they told him. In one case, authorities said Vang contacted a 15-year-old girl and threatened to distribute sexually explicit pictures of her to her classmates and parents to “ruin her life” unless she complied with demands to send additional nude pictures and videos. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger labeled the case a “vicious sextortion scheme.”

North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law

The North Dakota attorney general’s office has asked a judge to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state’s lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of prevailing in the case. Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo. State lawyers argue the judge made no “findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits,” which is a factor needed to evaluate preliminary injunctions. The ban was set to take effect last month.

Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

Officials: Campbell Danesh died of chloroethane inhalation

A Minnesota medical examiner has determined that singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who went from a British reality television show to a stage and music career, died from inhaling chloroethane and suffocating. The 41-year-old singer and actor was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota, on Aug. 11. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death was an accident. Investigators said there were no signs of “intent or suspicious circumstances.” Danesh’s family said in a statement that he had taken chloroethane for chronic pain suffered after a 2010 car crash in Spain that left him with a broken neck.

Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million

A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released. His attorney says Harris is also due another $21 million in interest, which has been accruing since initial legal action was taken in 2016.

Minnesota man gets life for selling fentanyl in 11 fatal ODs

A Minnesota man was sentenced to life in prison for selling fentanyl online that led to 11 fatal overdoses. A federal jury in March convicted 32-year-old Aaron Broussard of 17 counts including distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Federal prosecutors said at trial that Broussard’s customers thought they were buying a stimulant similar to Adderall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that senior U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson told Broussard at sentencing Monday that his “disregard for human life is terrifying." His attorney had sought a 20-year sentence.

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid

A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion across the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to step in and appeal his ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Those restrictions included a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion.

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

Prosecutor: R. Kelly 'degraded' girl for his 'sick pleasure'

A prosecutor has described R. Kelly as a sexual predator who parlayed his fame to abuse minors. Addressing jurors during closing arguments Monday Kelly's child pornography and trial-fixing trial, Elizabeth Pozolo says one of his accusers said he took advantage of her youth. She says: "He repeatedly abused her. He performed degrading acts upon her for his own sick pleasure.” She says the Kelly and his co-defendants recovered child pornography videos and hid evidence before Kelly’s 2008 trial, at which he was acquitted. The prosecutor says they covered up the fact that “R. Kelly … the R&B superstar … is actually a sexual predator.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine’s President Zelesnky has 'no serious injuries' after car crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News