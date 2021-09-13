Minnesota restaurants get creative to combat worker shortage

“We were kind of prepped for, or thinking about, how are we going to transfer those folks that are in the restaurant industry into other sectors?” said Luke Greiner, DEED’s regional analyst for central and southwest Minnesota. ”... Now, those conversations seem almost crazy.”

To some extent, Greiner said, the restaurant industry is in the same boat as other employers in terms of difficulties finding people to hire. There’s not a lot of extra labor to go around, he said.

But on the other hand, “no other sector shed as many jobs and laid as many people off, so they have a lot more ground to try to make up than these other sectors,” Greiner said. “And I think that is why it is more acute an issue for the restaurant industry.”

The same can also be said of other aspects of the hospitality industry, Greiner added

Jules’ Bistro owner Donella Westphal said she’s been short of staff for the last 12 to 18 months. It was particularly frustrating this summer, she said, because the customer demand was present and presented an opportunity to gain back lost ground.

“I had to put boundaries around what we could offer because I didn’t have enough staff,” Westphal said.