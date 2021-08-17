Minnesota schools face contentions issues over face masks

Deb Henton, executive director of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators, said families are divided.

“One district I’m aware of, there was a petition for parents to have masks mandated in their school district and there was also a petition to not have masks mandated,” Henton said. “It’s become a very difficult decision for superintendents and school boards who are trying to follow the science and trying to keep their students and staff safe, but also very much aware of family sentiment.”

Minneapolis schools are also requiring everyone in their buildings to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. St. Paul schools will vote on a similar policy. Duluth and Rochester schools have also said they will require face coverings. But those districts are in the minority.

“Most school districts across the state that I’m aware of are recommending mask wearing for their students and staff but they are not requiring it," Henton said “Their constituencies are more supportive of having masks recommended, not required.”

The Anoka-Hennepin district, Minnesota’s largest, will recommend but not require masks. Superintendent David Law said he’s been trying to offer families the options they need to help them feel comfortable about returning to classes.

“We’re prepared to monitor classroom, building, district and county-level data and then respond with upping our safety measures. Law said. “Do I see us shifting to distance learning? I don’t today see a schoolwide shutdown or a districtwide shutdown like we had last year. But who knows? I’ve learned that you can’t predict two months ahead in a pandemic.”

