 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Minnesota Senate debates abortion rights late into night

The Minnesota Senate debated late into the night on a bill to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate began a marathon debate that extended late into the night Friday on a bill to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back.

Democratic legislative leaders have fast-tracked the bill as one of their top priorities for the 2023 session — in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade. While a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision known as Doe v. Gomez held that the state constitution protects abortion rights, sponsors want to make sure that those protections remain in force no matter who sits on future courts.

People are also reading…

Hundreds of people packed the halls outside the Senate chamber ahead of the debate, which continued into the evening. Abortion rights supporters chanted, "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Abortion bans have got to go," while opponents sang the hymn “Amazing Grace.”

The authors have dubbed the bill the “PRO Act,” short for “Protect Reproductive Actions.” It would establish that “every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health” including abortion and contraception.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz hopes to sign it before the end of the month. The House passed it last week 69-65 with all Republicans opposed. Rep. Gene Pelowski, of Winona, was the only Democrat to vote no.

Senate Democratic leaders said ahead of Friday's debate that they had the votes to send it to the governor. They hold only a one-seat majority so they couldn't afford to lose a single vote, but party discipline held firm on procedural votes and numerous amendments.

“What Minnesotans are afraid of is to see, potentially, that what happened at the federal level with our U.S. Supreme Court could eventually, in some future time, happen here in Minnesota," Democratic Sen. Jennifer McEwen, of Duluth, the chief Senate author, said as she led off the debate. "The decisions of our courts, the upholding of our fundamental human rights, are only as strong as the judges who uphold them.”

Republican lawmakers, who complain Minnesota has some of the fewest restrictions on abortion in the country, tried unsuccessfully as the bill went through the committee process to attach “guard rails” such as bans on third-trimester abortions. They offered a long series of similar amendments Friday.

“Today we are not just codifying Roe v. Wade or Doe v. Gomez, as the author has indicated, we are enacting the most extreme bill in the country,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks.

Minnesota had several restrictions in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and parental notification requirements, until a district court judge last summer declared them unconstitutional. A separate bill making its way through the Legislature would strike those restrictions from the statute books in case that ruling is reversed on appeal. That bill would also repeal statistical reporting requirements that the judge left in force.

Anti-abortion groups say the bills, assuming they're enacted, will put Minnesota on the “extreme side” of the abortion rights spectrum.

"Mothers and babies deserve a far more humane and compassionate approach," Cathy Blaeser, co-executive director of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, said in a statement.

But Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood North Central States, told reporters that third-trimester abortions are “incredibly rare” and almost always happen under “very tragic” circumstances such as fetal abnormalities or threats to the mother's health. She said those decisions should be made between a patient and their medical provider, not on the floors of the Legislature.

The Minnesota Department of Health's latest annual report on abortions recorded only one abortion between 25 and 30 weeks in 2021, with none reported later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 deputies wounded in Minnesota town of Winsted

Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies. The City of Winsted posted a message on its Facebook page urging residents to avoid the area. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead

Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead. The deputies were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released. The sheriff did not say how the suspect died, and didn’t know if any officers fired their weapons. Winsted is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Minneapolis

Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms

A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy's industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the analysis found residential prices are around the national average but industrial customers are paying about 20% more. State regulators want electricity rates for all Minnesotans, including industrial customers, to ring in at least 5% below the national average. The analysis comes as the utility is seeking regulators' permission to increase residential rates by 17.5% and industrial rates by 14%. The utility's spokesperson says customers' bills are low relative to national averages, reflecting Minnesotans' efforts to conserve energy.

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

Minnesota woman pleads guilty to leaving newborn to die

A Minnesota woman has admitted to leaving her newborn baby to die on the banks of the Mississippi River in 2003. Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder in the baby's death. Matter admitted she left the baby boy after giving birth in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River. Prosecutors say DNA evidence also links Matter to a baby girl found by the Mississippi in 1999. Matter has not been charged in that case. Investigators arrested Matter in May 2022 at her home in Belvidere Township. She will be sentenced April 28.

NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play

NFL playoffs: Mahomes shrugs off pain, plans to play

Patrick Mahomes has a very sore right ankle. Jalen Hurts has a bum right shoulder. Even so, neither quarterback is complaining in the lead up to Sunday’s NFL conference championship games. Mahomes went through a normal morning walkthrough Wednesday and then headed out for an afternoon practice, four days after a Jacksonville pass rusher landed on his ankle and forced him to hobble off the field in pain. The Chiefs host the Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday. Hurts said Wednesday that his shoulder is still sore, though he didn’t seem concerned. The Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship, also on Sunday. The winners of the conference title games will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that pollute waterways. The agency hasn't revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest hog, poultry and cattle operations since 2008. Farm manure and fertilizer runoff fouls lakes and streams. It's a leading cause of harmful algae blooms. EPA says it reconsidered its intention to leave existing rules in place after an environmental group filed a lawsuit. The agency says it will gather information on how bad the pollution is and what new methods might bring improvements.

White Bear Lake police officer stable after shooting

Authorities say a White Bear Lake police officer is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while trying to make an arrest. Officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a felony domestic assault warrant at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Tuesday when shots were fired. White Bear Lake Police Capt. Phil Henry says the officer was wounded and taken the hospital. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover, but details of the officer’s injuries were not immediately released. The suspect was later arrested and booked into the Ramsey County Jail.

School worker shot during teenagers' fight in St. Paul

A St. Paul school worker is recovering after she was shot in the ear during a fight between two groups of teenagers. The Pioneer Press reports the fight took place at Washington Technology Magnet School around 3:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, school workers were trying to break up the fight and told one group to leave school property. As the group left, shots were fired toward the other group and a bullet grazed a female school staff member's earlobe. Medics treated her at the scene. The St. Paul school district said in a statement that that the school was locked down following reports of shots fired near the facility. Investigators say they haven't determined whether the teens involved in the fight were students at the school.

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison

Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving life in prison without parole. Corrections officials say the 73-year-old Blom died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping the 19-year-old Barnum woman from a convenience store in Moose Lake. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video, which was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations. The convicted sex offender was accused of strangling Poirier and burning her body on his vacation property.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News